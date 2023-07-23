Day of summer fun planned with live music, grass sledding and a climbing wall

The Skelmersdale Show will feature performances from acts including Ison Boy and The Ravenous, as well as local artisan wares, face painting, grass sledding, a climbing wall and fairground rides.

Community groups are set to get involved, with Burnt Bananas hosting well-being activities and dance troupes keeping the crowds abuzz throughout the afternoon.

Face painting will be on offer at the Skelmersdale Show

There will also be a variety of traders offering a diverse selection of stalls to browse through.

The free event will run from 11am to 5pm on Sunday, July 30 at Skelmersdale Amphitheatre.

Coun Carl Coughlan said: "We're delighted to play a part in hosting this fantastic local event.