Day of summer fun planned with live music, grass sledding and a climbing wall

Live music, street entertainers and community stalls will all be on offer at a popular summer event.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

The Skelmersdale Show will feature performances from acts including Ison Boy and The Ravenous, as well as local artisan wares, face painting, grass sledding, a climbing wall and fairground rides.

Community groups are set to get involved, with Burnt Bananas hosting well-being activities and dance troupes keeping the crowds abuzz throughout the afternoon.

Face painting will be on offer at the Skelmersdale ShowFace painting will be on offer at the Skelmersdale Show
There will also be a variety of traders offering a diverse selection of stalls to browse through.

The free event will run from 11am to 5pm on Sunday, July 30 at Skelmersdale Amphitheatre.

Coun Carl Coughlan said: "We're delighted to play a part in hosting this fantastic local event.

"Events like the Skelmersdale Show give local people the opportunity to come together to get involved in the community spirit within West Lancashire, demonstrating how great it can be to live, work and socialise in the borough."

