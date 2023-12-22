Death of Wigan dad three days after he collapsed at home was 'misadventure'

A dad-of-three may have made a “cry for help” when he was found collapsed at his Wigan home, a coroner said.

Philip Welch, 41, was discovered unresponsive by his partner Lauren Keogh at 10.40pm on Friday, September 29 and emergency services rushed to their home in Aspull.

He was taken to Wigan Infirmary’s A&E department and later transferred to intensive care, but he could not be saved and was pronounced dead on Monday, October 2.

An inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard his medical cause of death was a hypoxic brain injury brought about by hanging.

Philip Welch

Mr Welch and Miss Keogh had been together since 2013 and had three children, but cracks started to appear in their relationship.

Miss Keogh told Mr Welch she wanted to end the relationship around three years ago, but the court heard he threatened to take his life and she decided to stay.

That began a cycle of her wanting to leave and him making similar threats, though he never tried to harm himself.

The court heard the pair argued on the evening of Friday, September 29 and Miss Keogh said she wanted to end the relationship.

Mr Welch, who was a self-employed builder, threatened to end his life so she locked the front door and took away items she feared he may use.

She went to bed at around 8.30pm and a few minutes later received a text message from him, in which he apologised and said he would be dead by the weekend.

Miss Keogh went to check on her partner and found him asleep on the floor, so she told him to go to bed.

She received another text message from him just after 10pm, which was described in court as “incomprehensible”, and when she went to check on Mr Welch at 10.40pm, she found him unresponsive.

Miss Keogh said he did not leave any notes or messages expressing his intentions and she did not believe he meant to end his life.

The inquest heard Mr Welch saw his GP in July with anxiety and depression. While he had suicidal thoughts, he said his family was a protective factor to stop him acting on them.

He was prescribed anti-depressants and referred to the community mental health service.

Mr Welch was screened by a mental health practitioner, but became concerned that a safeguarding referral was being made to social services.

He did not attend an appointment on August 11 so a practitioner phoned him, but he said he was on holiday and no longer needed support as he was feeling much better, the court heard.

Coroner Simon Nelson highlighted the “lack of curiosity” from the person who phoned him that day and asked if a follow-up appointment could have been made for when he returned from his holiday.

But Claire Wild, a patient safety practitioner for Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, told him Mr Welch declined any further input from mental health services.

Mr Nelson said Mr Welch had never before acted upon threats to harm himself and he believed his behaviour on Friday, September 29 was “attention seeking” or a “cry for help”.

He concluded that he died by misadventure.