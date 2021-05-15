Deer rescue at Wigan primary school
The fire service spent around an hour at the incident.
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 5:20 pm
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 5:22 pm
Crews were called to Woodfield Primary School on Wigan Lane on Saturday lunchtime between around noon and 1pm.
They found the deer had become trapped in a fence.
However, by the time the firefighters had got their tools to rescue it the animal had managed to free itself.
It was completely uninjured but the crew was worried the deer might run onto the busy road so they stayed at the scene to keep it safe until the RSPCA arrived.
