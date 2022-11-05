Delay to launch of Wigan community football hubs is blamed on Ukraine war

The state-of-the-art facilities at Laithwaite Park in Norley and the William Foster playing fields at Ince had been scheduled to be open for action by now.

But latest Wigan Today pictures show that while there has been progress since our last update, neither facility is close to completion.

The football hub at Laithwaite Park is well under way but far from finished

The project is backed by an investment of nearly £5m from Wigan Council and £8m from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation.

Identified in Wigan’s Local Football Facility Plan as priority projects, the hubs will serve thousands of young people, adults and elderly residents from across the region.

At Ince the works will include two floodlit 3G Football Turf Pitches (FTPs), a four-team changing pavilion with two officials' changing rooms, cafe and social space, plus two training rooms, carparking and children's play area.

The site will serve a number of football clubs in the area, including Hindley Juniors FC, who will use the site to accommodate their existing 39 teams.

Buildings under construction at Laithwaite Park

At Laithwaite Park, the works include the installation of three floodlit 3G FTPs alongside a new pavilion with six team and two officials' changing rooms, café and community space and car parking. local teams Cherrybrook FC and Wigan Athletic Ladies and Girls FC will make this site their home as Partner Clubs.

Both hubs will be central venues for mini-soccer and junior football through Wigan and District Youth League and the community programmes of Wigan Athletic Community Trust including Premier League KICKS, girls and boys development centres, and post-16 education.

The sites will be operated by the charity Leisure United which will ensure all surplus income is re-invested back into grassroots football in the borough to help make the game more sustainable.

But those itching for a game will have to wait months longer.

There seems a long way to go before completion of the football hub at William Foster playing fields, off The Grove, Ince

Charlotte Cordingley, director for housing, property and corporate assets at Wigan Council, said: “These football hubs are well under way and are expected to be open early next year.

“The war in Ukraine has unfortunately had an impact on the construction industry, which has caused the slight delay in their opening.

