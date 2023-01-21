Jigsaw Homes wants to transform the derilect Rockleigh Hotel site on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, into affordable housing.

Permission to demolish the ruin has already been granted by the council so this application, if approved, would see housebuilding begin once the land has been cleared.

This brownfield site off Bolton Road would consist entirely of one-bedroom cottage flats.

The former Rockleigh Hotel on Bolton Road in Ashton, which could be replaced by 26 homes

All the homes would be available for affordable rent and managed by Jigsaw Homes.

The proposal is to build 13 two-storey blocks with 19 parking spaces to accommodate the tenants. The developer believes this is a “sustainable location” due to the nearby sports, leisure, education and transport facilities.

“The proposed development will be owned and managed by Jigsaw Homes North, a Registered Provider and part of Jigsaw Homes Group,” a planning statement said.

A plan of the proposed houses on the site of the former Rockleigh Hotel on Bolton Road, Ashton

“Across all subsidiaries, Jigsaw owns and manages over 34,000 affordable properties across the North West and East Midlands.

“Jigsaw Homes North are one of Wigan’s preferred Registered Provider partners and have successfully delivered a number of schemes across the authority area.

Jigsaw Homes North will retain ownership of the properties and will therefore be responsible for repairs and maintenance throughout the lifetime of the development.”

