A Wigan restaurant has has failed its latest hygiene inspection.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gulshan One in Standish was awarded a zero meaning various aspects require improvement.

It is the second business to receive the shockingly low mark this year.

Out of 76 inspections in October, 30 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the eateries to receive a new hygiene rating

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seventeen venues earned a four, while 13 businesses earned a three.

Nine eateries also landed a two and six premises earned one star.

In 2023, out of Wigan’s 845 restaurants, cafes, sandwich shops and canteens with ratings, 544 (64 per cent) have ratings of five.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components.

It is not a guide to food quality but based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of October 2023:

FIVE:

AJ’s Convenience Store- Ashbourne Avene, Whelley

Bag and Bean- Winstanley Road, Billinge

Dean Wood Manor- Spring Road, Orrell

Greenhalgh’s- Whelley

H & K Butties N Brews- Firs Lane, Leigh

Lizhi- Ann Lane, Tyldesley

Local Kitchen Hindley J&I- Argyle Street, Hindley

Local Kitchen Winstanley Community School- Tan House Drive, Winstanley

Lord Nelson Hotel- Bridge Street, Hindley

Mellors Catering- Deans Trust- Greenhey, Orrell

Morrisons Daily (formerly MColls)- Clapgate Lane, Wigan

Newton Westpark Primary- Tennyson Avenue, Leigh

Orian Solutions Ltd All Saints Catholic Primary- Hazel Grove, Golborne

Orian Solutions Ltd Leigh St Mary’s CE Primary- Walmesley Road, Leigh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orian Solutions Ltd Westleigh Methodist Primary- Westleigh Lane, Leigh

Orian Solutions St Peters CE School- Leigh Street, Leigh

Pemberton Fish Bar- Ormskirk Road

Petra Pizza- Broad O Th Lane, Shevington

Picasso Pizza- King Street West, Wigan

Pizza Bella- Market Street, Hindley

Posthouse Bar- Orrell Road, Orrell

Robinson Late Spot- Preston Road, Standish

Rolando’s- Private address

Shevington Community and Recreational Centre Management Association- Vicarage Lane

St Judes Parish Centre- Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes

St Mary Catholic High- Manchester Road, Astley

Tesco Express- Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

The Cafe and Ward Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Health Services- The Avenue, Leigh

Westleigh School- Westleigh Lane, Leigh

Wigan Road Chippy- Leigh

FOUR:

Asda Superstore- Edge Green Lane, Golborne

Bay Horse- Warrington Road, Ashton

Brideoake Care Home- Widows Street, Leigh

Caffe Rosso- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Elior- Wincanton - Heinz- Martland Park, Wigan

Health Shack Cafe- Bradshawgate, Leigh

Little Angels Day Nursery- Talbot Street, Golborne

Little Angels Under 3’s and Pre-School- Silcock Street,Golborne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Kitchen St Mary’s CE J&I- Wright Street, Platt Bridge

Morrisons Daily- Warrington Road, Ince

Norley Hall Care Home- Norley Hall Avenue, Wigan

Super Peas Nursery and Forest School- Bridge Street, Golborne

Sweet Surrender Cakes- Private address

Tasty Grill ATA Hurain Atherton- Warwick Road, Atherton

Tesco Express- Gidlow Lane, Wigan

The Owls at Standish- Rectory Lane, Standish

Toronto Pizza- Warrington Road, Ince

THREE:

AM to PM Convenience Store- Windsor Road, Golborne

CFAT Superheroes- Hindley J&I- Argyle Street, Hindley

Eurest c/o Royal Mail- Hallgate, Wigan

Hong Kong Kitchen- Bolton Road, Ashton

I B Local- Wigan Road, Leigh

Kingdingswings- Atherton Road, Hindley Green

Moorside Convenience- Scot Lane, Aspull

NN Brothers Ltd T/A NN General Stores- Chantry Walk, Ashton

Sue’s Cafe- New Market Street, Wigan

The Off Licence- St Helens Road, Leigh

Tim’s Pizza- Pole Street, Standish

Treats Leigh- Albion Street, Leigh

Tsangs Chippy- Darlington Street East, Wigan

TWO:

410 Beers Wine and Spirits- Bolton Road, Ashton

Amans Worsley- Chaddock Lane, Astley

Aramark @ St John Rigby College- Gathurst Road, Orrell

Ashwood Residential Home- Liverpool Road, Ashton

Indian 1- Chapel Street, Leigh

Orrell St James’ RFC- Bankes Avenue, Orrell

The Archer- Manchester Road, Astley

The Food Hut- St Helens Road, Leigh

Willow Tree Cafe- Warrington Road, Ince

ONE:

Aspull Convenience Store- Scot Lane, Aspull

Cheethams Stores 1- Logwood Avenue, Wigan

Chicago Pizza- Bridge Street, Hindley

England & Sons- Upholland Road, Billinge

Junes Farmhouse BBQ- New Market Street, Wigan

Wonder Wok Chinese Takeaway- Billinge Road, Wigan

ZERO: