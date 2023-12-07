Food hygiene: The Wigan eateries awarded new ratings by the Food Standards Agency in October
Gulshan One in Standish was awarded a zero meaning various aspects require improvement.
It is the second business to receive the shockingly low mark this year.
Out of 76 inspections in October, 30 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Seventeen venues earned a four, while 13 businesses earned a three.
Nine eateries also landed a two and six premises earned one star.
In 2023, out of Wigan’s 845 restaurants, cafes, sandwich shops and canteens with ratings, 544 (64 per cent) have ratings of five.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components.
It is not a guide to food quality but based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of October 2023:
FIVE:
AJ’s Convenience Store- Ashbourne Avene, Whelley
Bag and Bean- Winstanley Road, Billinge
Dean Wood Manor- Spring Road, Orrell
Greenhalgh’s- Whelley
H & K Butties N Brews- Firs Lane, Leigh
Lizhi- Ann Lane, Tyldesley
Local Kitchen Hindley J&I- Argyle Street, Hindley
Local Kitchen Winstanley Community School- Tan House Drive, Winstanley
Lord Nelson Hotel- Bridge Street, Hindley
Mellors Catering- Deans Trust- Greenhey, Orrell
Morrisons Daily (formerly MColls)- Clapgate Lane, Wigan
Newton Westpark Primary- Tennyson Avenue, Leigh
Orian Solutions Ltd All Saints Catholic Primary- Hazel Grove, Golborne
Orian Solutions Ltd Leigh St Mary’s CE Primary- Walmesley Road, Leigh
Orian Solutions Ltd Westleigh Methodist Primary- Westleigh Lane, Leigh
Orian Solutions St Peters CE School- Leigh Street, Leigh
Pemberton Fish Bar- Ormskirk Road
Petra Pizza- Broad O Th Lane, Shevington
Picasso Pizza- King Street West, Wigan
Pizza Bella- Market Street, Hindley
Posthouse Bar- Orrell Road, Orrell
Robinson Late Spot- Preston Road, Standish
Rolando’s- Private address
Shevington Community and Recreational Centre Management Association- Vicarage Lane
St Judes Parish Centre- Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes
St Mary Catholic High- Manchester Road, Astley
Tesco Express- Ormskirk Road, Pemberton
The Cafe and Ward Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Health Services- The Avenue, Leigh
Westleigh School- Westleigh Lane, Leigh
Wigan Road Chippy- Leigh
FOUR:
Asda Superstore- Edge Green Lane, Golborne
Bay Horse- Warrington Road, Ashton
Brideoake Care Home- Widows Street, Leigh
Caffe Rosso- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Elior- Wincanton - Heinz- Martland Park, Wigan
Health Shack Cafe- Bradshawgate, Leigh
Little Angels Day Nursery- Talbot Street, Golborne
Little Angels Under 3’s and Pre-School- Silcock Street,Golborne
Local Kitchen St Mary’s CE J&I- Wright Street, Platt Bridge
Morrisons Daily- Warrington Road, Ince
Norley Hall Care Home- Norley Hall Avenue, Wigan
Super Peas Nursery and Forest School- Bridge Street, Golborne
Sweet Surrender Cakes- Private address
Tasty Grill ATA Hurain Atherton- Warwick Road, Atherton
Tesco Express- Gidlow Lane, Wigan
The Owls at Standish- Rectory Lane, Standish
Toronto Pizza- Warrington Road, Ince
THREE:
AM to PM Convenience Store- Windsor Road, Golborne
CFAT Superheroes- Hindley J&I- Argyle Street, Hindley
Eurest c/o Royal Mail- Hallgate, Wigan
Hong Kong Kitchen- Bolton Road, Ashton
I B Local- Wigan Road, Leigh
Kingdingswings- Atherton Road, Hindley Green
Moorside Convenience- Scot Lane, Aspull
NN Brothers Ltd T/A NN General Stores- Chantry Walk, Ashton
Sue’s Cafe- New Market Street, Wigan
The Off Licence- St Helens Road, Leigh
Tim’s Pizza- Pole Street, Standish
Treats Leigh- Albion Street, Leigh
Tsangs Chippy- Darlington Street East, Wigan
TWO:
410 Beers Wine and Spirits- Bolton Road, Ashton
Amans Worsley- Chaddock Lane, Astley
Aramark @ St John Rigby College- Gathurst Road, Orrell
Ashwood Residential Home- Liverpool Road, Ashton
Indian 1- Chapel Street, Leigh
Orrell St James’ RFC- Bankes Avenue, Orrell
The Archer- Manchester Road, Astley
The Food Hut- St Helens Road, Leigh
Willow Tree Cafe- Warrington Road, Ince
ONE:
Aspull Convenience Store- Scot Lane, Aspull
Cheethams Stores 1- Logwood Avenue, Wigan
Chicago Pizza- Bridge Street, Hindley
England & Sons- Upholland Road, Billinge
Junes Farmhouse BBQ- New Market Street, Wigan
Wonder Wok Chinese Takeaway- Billinge Road, Wigan
ZERO:
Gulshan One- Preston Road, Standish