Kerry Whalley, from Golborne, said the captive born and bred owl went missing from its aviary on February 17 and has not been seen since.

When Chico went missing, it was wearing anklets and jesses – a tether which allows a bird to be secured on a perch outside an aviary – and also has a tag on its ankle with a unique number.

Chico the barn owl has been missing from home for two weeks

Kerry, 33, has had the bird for seven years and said she was “heartbroken” when the loss was discovered.

The mum-of-two said: “We went out to put her away for the night and she was gone. Her leash and clip was still attached to the perch and was just lying on the floor in her aviary. She will still have jesses attached.

"We are heartbroken and think it’s highly likely she’s been taken.

"She was hand reared and has never been wild, all she knows is us. If you have taken her please find some goodness in your heart to bring her home.”

Kerry, a nursing sister, said Chico was “loved in every single way” by the family, including her fiance Conrad.

She added: “She’s been handled by me and Conrad for all these years, is very happy and likes to act like a cat, such as sitting at the back door like our cats waiting to come in.

"She loves to dunk in the bird bath and loves our garden and surroundings, even loves a cuddle and sitting on heads!”