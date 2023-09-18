Watch more videos on Shots!

Northstone has published proposals for the second phase of the redevelopment of Pemberton Colliery with local residents.

Following the successful launch of Tulach – the 268-property development already brought forward on the former brownfield site off Smithy Brook Road – Northstone is now proposing an additional phase to the existing redevelopment with some 63 extra homes.

An artist's impression of some of the new homes proposed for the former Pemberton colliery site

Bosses say the scheme – which would be located to the south of Phase 1 – has been “carefully designed to complement the adjacent residential properties and Primrose Farm carvery, supporting the regeneration of this disused brownfield site as well as the wider Wigan area.”

The site will offer a variety of property types, which will diversify the housing offer in Wigan. This includes one-bedroom apartments, accompanied by two- and three-bedroom homes. Through this approach, our development will provide sustainable housing options for future generations.

Like Tulach, Northstone says that these homes will be designed to provide exemplary modern living, with high ceilings, large windows, and smart technology. Residents will also benefit from pedestrian-led, green open space which has been designed to encourage the organic growth of the community.

Aaron Jackson, Northstone’s development manager, said: “We are excited to be continuing our engagement with local people on the redevelopment of Pemberton Colliery, building on previous conversations with the community.

Some 268 homes have been built or are in the process of being built at the former Pemberton colliery site

“During the first phase of consultation, the pride people felt in their neighbourhood was clear, so we’re keen to listen to views on our latest plans with residents before finalising the proposals.”

The public consultation runs until Thursday September 28. Residents can share feedback via the consultation website (https://pembertonphase2.co.uk/), calling Northstone’s dedicated Community Information Line (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm) 0333 358 0502 or by emailing [email protected].

Following the consultations and possible revisions as a result of them, the blueprint will be submitted to Wigan Council for consideration by its planning committee.