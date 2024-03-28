Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Folk Club was founded in 1964 by Keith Roberts and was then run by Joan Blackburn from the early 1980s until her death in 2017.

Her dedication to the folk scene made emerging local musicians feel welcome, a role that her daughter Pauline aims to continue, along with Steve Gall and Susanne Callaghan.

The club meets at the Swan and Railway, on Wallgate, every Tuesday, continuing the tradition as a beacon of folk and other genres, fostering talented songwriters and nurturing a vibrant cultural scene in Wigan and beyond.

Founded by a group of passionate folk enthusiasts, the club has played a pivotal role in preserving and promoting traditional music and song-writing, while also embracing contemporary expressions of the genre.

Over the past six decades, it has hosted countless performances by renowned musicians such as Jon Brindley, Houghton Weavers and Lawrence Hoy, as well as providing a welcoming space for budding artists to showcase their talents.

Celebrations to mark the club’s 60th anniversary will be held in The Old Courts’ Bailiff Bar from 2.30pm to 8.30pm on Easter Monday, April 1.

Pauline will host a sing-around – a gathering of folk concert featuring performances by acclaimed folk artists, paying homage to the rich history of Wigan Folk Club and its contribution to the folk music landscape.

All music enthusiasts, both seasoned fans and newcomers, are invited to join the festivities.