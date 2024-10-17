Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lantern parades, Christmas markets and live music are among the exciting events announced by Wigan Council to give everyone in the borough the chance to celebrate the festive season in style.

The council’s annual Frost Festival will bring an exciting run of low cost and free family-friendly events to the borough.

Both Frost Festival Wigan (Sunday November 24) and Frost Festival Leigh (Sunday November 17) will feature stages of outdoor entertainment, funfairs and Christmas lights switch-on celebrations in the town centres.

In addition, Leigh will host the Light Up Leigh dazzling Christmas lantern parade and Frost Feast independent trader pop-up food market, whilst Wigan will welcome the ever-popular Santa Parade, featuring local community groups and performers.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities at Wigan Council, said: “We’re really proud to be able to offer such a fantastic series of Christmas events this year and we can’t wait to get in the festive spirit.

“We know that lots of people find the festive period particularly challenging financially so we’re glad to be able to offer free and low-cost events for local people to enjoy and we hope everyone who can will come along and enjoy the parades, lights, music and entertainment.”

In the build-up to the festive festivals, Wigan Library will host a Christmas book fair on Saturday November 16, when everyone is invited to meet local authors, get a head start on Christmas shopping by buying signed copies of books, and enjoy carol singing, circus skills and face-painting.

As Christmas draws nearer, Wigan Music Service will present A Christmas to Remember at Robin Park Leisure Centre on December 12, when Wigan Youth Orchestra will perform a live screening of The Snowman along with famous movie theme tunes and a Christmas sing-along.

Both Wigan and Leigh will host Christmas markets: Wigan on November 23, 24, 30 and December 7, 14, 21; Leigh on November 16 and 17 and December 21.

And The Grand Arcade in Wigan will host Santa’s Grotto, on selected days between November 24 and December 24, with tickets available to pre-book online.

There will also be a selection of Christmas themed community events across the borough, throughout the festive period.

More details on the council’s wider festive programme for 2024 can be found at visitwigan.com