A spring ball is being organised by Daffodils Dreams, an organisation working to provide essential items and positive life experiences for children and families in the borough facing financial hardship.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 30 at Wigan’s DW Stadium and the headline sponsor is John Morse from Morse Business Software.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Strong, Ben McNamara and Maureen Holcroft, from Daffodils Dreams, with event planner Susan Horby and sales manager Marie Worsley. at Sodexo

The theme is “dress to impress”, with everyone encouraged to dress up in ball gowns, cocktail dresses or tuxedoes.

Daffodils Dreams can even help revellers to find the perfect outfit for the evening, as it offers clothes for men, women and children at its boutique in Wigan town centre.

Volunteer directors Karen Strong and Emma Napier have planned a full night of entertainment, which will be hosted by Chris Milow.

There will be live performances by former X Factor contestant Olivia Garcia, from Orrell, and Scott Chapman, from Whitley, whose single Solitary Blues reached the top 100 of the iTunes singer-songwriter chart last year, placing him alongside established names such as Damien Rice, Ed Sheeran and Ben Howard.

Other attractions at the spring ball - the first to be held by Daffodils Dreams - include a disco, auction and raffle, along with a three-course meal.

Guests include Coun Yvonne Klieve, who is the Mayor of Wigan, as well as councillors, businesses, family, friends and volunteers.

Karen said: “It’s going to be a great event and we are hoping to raise lots of money and awareness for what we do for the children of Wigan.”

Tickets cost £50 each, which includes a drink on arrival and the three-course meal.

They are available to buy here