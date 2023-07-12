The free event is taking place on Monday July 24, when families will be able to get up close with Blue the Velociraptor and four super-friendly baby pterodactyl dinosaurs.

Along with their rangers, the dinosaurs will be roaming in the dino paddock at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm. In addition, there will be a host of other activities lined up for young adventurers including a dino craft workshop, fossil dig and dust pits, dinosaur meet and greets and face painting.

Dino Day will kick off the summer holidays on July 24.

Centre manager Mike Matthews said: “Following the huge success of last year’s event our Dinosaur Day is back by popular demand. This is going to be a great family day out, so make sure you come early, the activities start at 11am right through until 3pm. We all know how costly family days out can be, so we’ve made ours completely free so lots of families can experience the day."

Children can also eat free at Le Petite Four on Dinosaur Day too! One child per paying adult when dining from the main menu.