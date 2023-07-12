News you can trust since 1853
Dinosaurs set to take over Wigan shopping centre in roarsome event

Wigan’s Grand Arcade will kick off the summer holidays by playing host to prehistoric reptiles!
By Matt Pennington
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The free event is taking place on Monday July 24, when families will be able to get up close with Blue the Velociraptor and four super-friendly baby pterodactyl dinosaurs.

Along with their rangers, the dinosaurs will be roaming in the dino paddock at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm. In addition, there will be a host of other activities lined up for young adventurers including a dino craft workshop, fossil dig and dust pits, dinosaur meet and greets and face painting.

Dino Day will kick off the summer holidays on July 24.Dino Day will kick off the summer holidays on July 24.
Centre manager Mike Matthews said: “Following the huge success of last year’s event our Dinosaur Day is back by popular demand. This is going to be a great family day out, so make sure you come early, the activities start at 11am right through until 3pm. We all know how costly family days out can be, so we’ve made ours completely free so lots of families can experience the day."

Children can also eat free at Le Petite Four on Dinosaur Day too! One child per paying adult when dining from the main menu.

More information about the day can be found on the Grand Arcade website or their relevant social media.

