Disgust as thief steals money raised from bike ride for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Around 35 riders from Spring View ARLFC embarked on the 15.9-mile journey from the Heaton’s Bridge Inn, in Scarisbrick, to the clubhouse in Ince to raise funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Participants, who were wearing terrible shirts and shades, stopped at various pubs along the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, completing different challenges at each place.

A £10 sign-up fee, along with donations from well-wishers, brought the total raised to more than £400.

Players and supporters from Spring View A.R.L.F.C at the start of the bike ride

However, when participants returned to the clubhouse from their final stop in Shevington, they realised the money had been stolen.

Organiser Barry Smith said: “We do this bike ride every year and people nominate who they want the money to be raised for and this year it was for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

"Masters and open age players, along with supporters, all took part.

“We left our final pub in Shevington at around 4.30pm and arrived back at the clubhouse at 5.30pm.

"Our collector had the money in her bag and it was only when we got back to total up the proceeds that we found out that the money, along with her own money, was missing. She was heartbroken when she realised what had happened.

"Deflated is not the word. We thought it was really sickening and reported it to police.

"It was a brilliant day but the outcome was just awful.”

After hearing about the terrible incident, Nathan Brereton and Darryl Forshaw – local businessmen who play for the club – rallied round to replace the funds.

Their support, along with donations from friends, family and supporters, meant that Barry was able to hand over £550 to the hospice.

Barry added: “I can't thank these guys enough for their kind gestures.

"I am delighted by the response of our own people and the general public who have donated to this cause.

“The figure is in excess of what we thought it was going be.

"I’ve got a receipt which I am going to frame and put in the club house along with previous fund-raisers.”