A gran has put out a desperate appeal for help in recovering a precious family heirloom which she lost in Wigan town centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Catherine Calverley, 54, had gone there from her Hindley Green home with her two grandchildren on Monday (January 8).

During the three hours or so she spent in the town centre, she lost a necklace made out of a ring which has been in her family for generations.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An image of the necklace and ring that was lost in Wigan town centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The ring has particular sentimental value because I lost my own mum very suddenly last year and she wore it every day.

"It’s a family heirloom ring which passed down through the generations.

"It had become very worn down so it was made into a pendant for a necklace last month, which I thought would be a safer option. I’m absolutely gutted.

"It’s made of gold but it’s more for the sentimental value that I want it back.”

Catherine’s daughter Megan has retraced the steps she took when she lost it but so far has drawn a blank.