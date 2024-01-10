Distraught gran asks for help in getting necklace back which has been in her family for generations
Catherine Calverley, 54, had gone there from her Hindley Green home with her two grandchildren on Monday (January 8).
During the three hours or so she spent in the town centre, she lost a necklace made out of a ring which has been in her family for generations.
She said: “The ring has particular sentimental value because I lost my own mum very suddenly last year and she wore it every day.
"It’s a family heirloom ring which passed down through the generations.
"It had become very worn down so it was made into a pendant for a necklace last month, which I thought would be a safer option. I’m absolutely gutted.
"It’s made of gold but it’s more for the sentimental value that I want it back.”
Catherine’s daughter Megan has retraced the steps she took when she lost it but so far has drawn a blank.
If anyone has any information as to its whereabouts, please email [email protected]