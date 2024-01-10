News you can trust since 1853
Distraught gran asks for help in getting necklace back which has been in her family for generations

A gran has put out a desperate appeal for help in recovering a precious family heirloom which she lost in Wigan town centre.
By Alan Weston
Published 10th Jan 2024, 15:48 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 15:48 GMT
Catherine Calverley, 54, had gone there from her Hindley Green home with her two grandchildren on Monday (January 8).

During the three hours or so she spent in the town centre, she lost a necklace made out of a ring which has been in her family for generations.

An image of the necklace and ring that was lost in Wigan town centreAn image of the necklace and ring that was lost in Wigan town centre
An image of the necklace and ring that was lost in Wigan town centre
She said: “The ring has particular sentimental value because I lost my own mum very suddenly last year and she wore it every day.

"It’s a family heirloom ring which passed down through the generations.

"It had become very worn down so it was made into a pendant for a necklace last month, which I thought would be a safer option. I’m absolutely gutted.

"It’s made of gold but it’s more for the sentimental value that I want it back.”

Catherine’s daughter Megan has retraced the steps she took when she lost it but so far has drawn a blank.

If anyone has any information as to its whereabouts, please email [email protected]

