Doctor’s 10-peak challenge for cancer charity

Spectrum Community Health CIC, one of the first health social enterprises to spin out of the NHS, has partnered with Cancer Research UK to help the charity claw back what it estimates is a multi-million-pound shortfall in donations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of its Charity of the Year initiative, Spectrum’s chief executive Dr Linda Harris is attempting a 10 Peaks in 10 days challenge.

Starting yesterday, she is aiming to climb 10 of the highest peaks in the Lake District to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Linda Harris

As well as setting herself a £5,000 fund-raising target, Dr Harris has opened the challenge to members of the public to help raise even more money for potentially life-saving research.

Each hike is tough in its own right, with many requiring steep climbs over rocks: particularly Great Gable, Scafell Pike and Helvellyn with its notorious Striding Edge which has near sheer drops on either side.

Dr Harris said: “I’m spurred on not only by the fact that this organisation has lost far too many of its respected and much-loved friends and colleagues to cancer over the years, but also this worrying shortfall in its funding. Cancer care is an integral part of the services we deliver and we all need to do what we can to help.

“So I hope many will join me in the Lake District in fund-raising for Cancer Research UK.”

This year marks Spectrum’s 10th anniversary and the organisation is committed to annually contributing a minimum 10 per cent of any surplus money it generates to good causes.

“So far, it has raised an estimated £1.1m for charity.