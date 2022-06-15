Kat Conway had a suspected heart attack on Monday, June 6 near St Pancras Station and was taken to hospital for treatment.

But it is claimed she was not allowed to take her apricot shih tzu cross Jessie on the ambulance and left her with a stranger.

When Kat left hospital she could not find the man who had Jessie and ultimately had to return to her home in Paisley, Scotland, without her.

A huge social media campaign was launched and images of Jessie were shared widely in a bid to find her.

And it proved to be a success, with a member of staff who saw the campaign spotting Jessie on a train near Wigan.

Karen Harding, from DogsLost North London, said on Facebook: “On behalf of the admin team we are delighted to announce that Jessie is safe and well and will be reunited with Kat Conway tomorrow.

Missing dog Jessie has now been reunited with her owner

"She was spotted on a train with the man that took her on the day Kat was taken unwell by a train guard who called British transport police who met the train at the station and seized her back and made a call to our team to confirm her as stolen.

"Kat will be picking her up with the police in the morning and we maybe know further details then.

“The most important thing is that she is safe and they can be together once more.

“Thank you to everyone who has worked behind the scenes, and for every share that has lead to her being recognised and returned."

Kat, 50, told MyLondon: “I got a phone call on Friday to tell me that they had found her, but it was too late to go and get her so I had to go on Saturday morning and get a train to Wigan.”

When she arrived at the local vet, she found her dog alive and well.

“It is absolutely unbelievable,” she said, “everyone has been brilliant.”