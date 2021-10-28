Donation and clothing help for Wigan charity supporting homeless people this winter

The Brick has received a donation of £1,000 and 10 bundles of winter clothing from M&Y Maintenance and Construction, which operates across the North West.

It comes after the charity launched its Wrap Up Wigan campaign, encouraging people to give coats, socks and winter woollies to help vulnerable people.

Abbie Kelly and Ashley Cummins

Abbie Kelly, the company’s new business and support services manager, said: “We are thrilled to be working with The Brick, an organisation that provides a safe, solid building block for people in crisis and we hope our donations make a difference in the lives of those involved. We hope to maintain a great relationship with The Brick moving forward and support future campaigns such as the Wrap up Wigan campaign whenever we can.”

The Brick faced unprecedented demand for its services throughout the pandemic, with this continuing to increase due to the ending of the universal credit uplift and surging energy prices, which has meant even more people in the borough will be facing poverty this winter.

CEO Louise Green said: “For M&Y Maintenance and Construction to not only donate such a generous amount of cash to The Brick, but for their staff to donate so many coats and winter woollies is extremely humbling and will help families and individuals sleeping rough stay that bit warmer as we head into winter.”

The Brick is collecting coats, hats, scarves, gloves, socks and new underwear for people who need them this winter. They can be taken to The Brickworks on Hodson Street, Wigan, and to the charity’s shops on Gidlow Lane, Wigan, and Railway Road, Leigh.