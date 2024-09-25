Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fund-raising appeal created after the tragic death of a Wigan toddler is approaching its target.

Carter Walsh suffered fatal injuries when a fireplace fell on top of him as he was dancing with his cousin at his home on Fisher Close, Worsley Mesnes, on Wednesday.

A GoFundMe page was launched by Karen Glynn, on behalf of her niece – Carter’s mum Samantha Walsh – the following day.

She wrote: “Hi my name is Karen. I am doing a GoFund page on behalf of my niece Samantha who has tragically lost her two-year-old son Carter to a fatal accident.”

Two-year-old Carter Walsh

There have already been 146 donations to the appeal and more than £2,100 has been raised, closing in on the £2,500 target.

The website does not specify how the money will be used.

Donations have been pouring in and tributes have been paid on social media following the tot’s sudden death in a freak accident.

Carter had enjoyed lunch at a carvery restaurant with family members on Wednesday, before visiting horses, with the final photograph taken showing him gazing up at one of the animals.

His aunt Natalie Prescott said he had the “best day ever”.

But tragedy struck a short time after he returned home, where he played with his cousin Saskia Prescott, 16, for around 20 minutes while his mum was out.

The marble fireplace collapsed, after its bottom section “snapped”, and it fell on him, causing a head injury.

Saskia and the property’s landlord, who was there fixing a boiler, called for an ambulance and tried to resuscitate Carter.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, rushed to the house and Carter was taken to hospital, but he was sadly pronounced dead.

His heartbroken mum Samantha, 38, said: "He was my best friend.

“He was well-loved, not just by his family but by anybody that met him. He broke the hearts of everybody he met... He was the apple of our eyes.”

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said they were supporting Samantha and her family.

Donations to the appeal set up after Carter’s death can still be made at www.gofundme.com/f/zv52a2-carter-james.