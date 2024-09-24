Andy Burnham: buses 'cleaner, cheaper and more reliable' one year on from launch of Bee Network

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has hailed the success of the “pioneering” Bee Network, one year after it launched.

Since the distinctive yellow buses were launched in Wigan, Bolton and parts of Salford and Bury, nearly seven million more journeys have been made compared with the previous year – a five per cent increase.

And more than 58m journeys have been made in total on buses described as being “cleaner, cheaper and more reliable”.

Mr Burnham said: “A year ago, we made history as the first area to bring our buses back under local control in almost 40 years. Today, we can see the progress we’ve made, with bus services now cleaner, cheaper and more reliable than before and record numbers of passengers using the Bee Network.

“The age and standard of our buses is better than ever, we’ve more staff, we’re keeping fares low and have launched more night buses for those working in our night-time economy.

“The Bee Network is also delivering new jobs and apprenticeships both here in Greater Manchester and across the UK. And having control of our buses also means we can fund free bus travel for 16 to 18-year-olds. So, the cost of bus ticket need not be a barrier to work or study opportunities.

“As our pioneering Bee Network goes from strength to strength, it’s no surprise that others are looking to follow in our footsteps and that local control of buses is now a major national policy.”

Transport secretary Louise Haigh added: “Greater Manchester has been a pioneer in the effort to deliver better buses. Just one year on from its launch, the Bee Network has become a model for reliable, affordable and integrated public transport services.

“That’s why I made sure my very first official visit as transport secretary was to see the brilliant Bee Network in action.

“This Government is committed to ensuring these same successes are replicated across the country, by breaking down barriers to delivering better buses and giving local leaders the tools they need to deliver for their communities.”

Following the launch in September 2023, buses in Oldham, Rochdale and parts of Bury, Salford and north Manchester joined the Bee Network in March, representing around half of all buses in the city region, or 328 bus routes.

The remaining 253 bus services will come under local control on January 5.

Transport bosses say that since the launch of the Bee Network, fares have been lower, with the £2 cap saving passengers almost 20 per cent; more buses are turning up on time, with services in phase one areas now consistently above 80 per cent punctuality; revenues from buses in the first phase exceeded £20m, which was £3m higher than budgeted; newer buses are running and 10 per cent are electric; satisfaction with fares has jumped from 63 per cent in 2022 to a record high of 82 per cent; real time travel updates are available via an app; and there are more buses on the roads.

There are 69 new travelsafe support and enforcement officers to provide a reassuring, visible presence for passengers; bus operators have hired 179 apprentices and Rochdale firm Mellors is one of three UK manufacturers building Bee Network buses, with orders helping to fund the creation of 15 apprentice roles there.