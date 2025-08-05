A fund-raising appeal has been launched to pay for a “beautiful send-off” for a man who died after being arrested by police in Wigan.

A GoFundMe page aiming to raise £1,200 for 26-year-old Ellis Rocks’ funeral has already received donations worth hundreds of pounds.

The appeal was launched after Ellis’ death on Sunday.

He was found collapsed in a cell at Wigan police station on Robin Park Road after being detained on suspicion of dealing drugs and wanted for an alleged assault in London.

He was rushed to hospital, suffering a cardiac arrest on the ambulance journey there, and died two days later with his family at his side.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started an inquiry into the circumstances of his death.

Grant Cornish, who launched the fund-raising appeal, wrote: “I'm starting this GoFundMe for my partner Sasha and her mum Paula and dad Stuart. For the tragic sudden loss of Ellis Alexander Rocks.

"So many people have asked Paula can they donate but she said the family was too proud, but after many people saying they want to contribute for a beautiful send-off that Ellis deserves, I have been given permission from the family to do this. He deserves an amazing send-off. Any donation will be appreciated, thank you. We will get Ellis justice.”

Donations are also being collected at the Kitt Green Tavern, on City Road, and a balloon release in memory of Ellis will be held there at 4pm on Sunday.

Ellis was detained by police on Thursday evening at the Britannia Hotel in Standish.

Greater Manchester Police has refuted online speculation that he was taking part in a protest there.

A spokesman said: “The arrest did not come in connection with any protest activity. The man was arrested at a location which does not house asylum seekers, and there were no protests in relation to this in Wigan on the day the man was taken into custody.”

An IOPC statement said it had established Ellis was detained at around 8.35pm on Thursday, handcuffed and searched by police officers, before being taken into custody.

It continued: “Mr Rocks remained in custody overnight and an ambulance was called by detention officers at approximately 2.30am on Friday after he was seen to be unresponsive and lying on the floor in a cell.

"After paramedics arrived at the custody suite, he was transported to hospital but, while en route, he suffered a cardiac arrest and CPR commenced. Sadly, Mr Rocks died in hospital at 7.20am on Sunday.

“Following a mandatory referral from the force, IOPC investigators were deployed in assessment mode in the early hours of Friday morning and an independent investigation was declared at 10.18am on Sunday.

"In the early stages of our investigation we have reviewed CCTV from the custody suite and officers’ body-worn video footage involved in the arrest. We have also been in touch with the force about receiving initial accounts from the officers involved.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said the force was co-operating with an independent investigation into the death of a man who fell ill in a cell in Wigan police station last week.

Donations to the cost of Ellis’ funeral can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/donations-for-ellis-rocks-funeral.