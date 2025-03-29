Don't forget to put your clocks forward for British Summer Time
The light nights – and hopefully warmer weather – are on their way as the clocks change overnight.
The UK will switch to British Summer Time at 1am on Sunday, meaning people will effectively lose an hour’s sleep and Mother’s Day arrives an hour earlier.
The change – also known as daylight saving time – will mean there is more daylight in the evenings but less in the mornings.
Year six pupils from Our Lady's RC Primary School, Aspull, are pictured reminding readers to put their clocks forward.
