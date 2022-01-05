Driver injured after two vehicles collide during police chase in Wigan
A man was injured when two cars collided during a police chase in Wigan.
The incident began at around 11.30am on Wednesday (January 5), when officers, who were on patrol in Hindley Green, spotted a grey Toyota Proace van which was suspected to be stolen.
They tried to flag it down but the vehicle failed to stop, so the police went in pursuit.
As it tried to make its getaway, the van collided with another vehicle before coming to a stop on Manchester Road in Ince.
Emergency services attended and a man in his 60s, who was driving the other vehicle, was treated at the scene for injuries.
The driver of the Toyota van, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving. He remains in custody for questioning.
Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4788 quoting incident number 929 of 05/01/2022.
Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
