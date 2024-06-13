Drone search fails to locate Milo the dog after he goes missing near Haigh Hall

By Alan Weston
Published 13th Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
A dog spooked by scrambler bike yobs slipped its leash and ran off while being taken for a walk.

An appeal has gone out for information about the whereabouts of Milo, an adult male French bulldog of black brindle colouring.

Milo’s owner Olivia McClean, of Whelley, said: “My partner was taking Milo for a walk along the canal by Haigh Hall when all of a sudden groups of scrambler bikes appeared.

Milo, a male French bulldog, has been missing since last Saturday

"That spooked him and he slipped his collar and ran off.”

Milo has been missing since around 5pm last Saturday (June 8) and despite the area being searched by foot and two drones there is still no clue as to his whereabouts.

There are concerns that someone may have found and kept him.

An appeal has now been put out by the Doglost service, which helps reunite dogs with their owners.

If anyone has any sightings or information, please contact [email protected]

