Ella Toone has revealed that her nan sadly died just hours before the Euro 2025 final.

The 25-year-old from Tyldesley, played the first 87 minutes of Sunday’s match in Basel, helping the Lionesses retain their title with a penalty shoot-out victory after a 1-1 draw.

Toone, a key figure in England’s Euro 2022 triumph and their runner-up finish at the 2023 World Cup, started five of the team’s six matches in Switzerland.

In an Instagram post, she shared a heartfelt tribute to her “football-loving, crazy, funny Nana Maz” following the sad news of her passing.

She had previously revealed that her grandmother had once placed a bet on her—when she was just six years old—predicting she would one day play for England.

Toone said: "Even in the highest of highs life can hit you with the lowest of lows. My Nana Maz took her last breath on the morning of our Euro final.

"I have comfort in knowing she got to watch from the best seat in the house with Dad, her favourite person.

"I’ll miss you forever nan but I’ll cherish the special memories we made, there isn’t enough words I can possibly say to sum up the person you were, but I’m grateful you were my nanna.

"My football loving , crazy, funny Nan.

"All those years ago when you put a bet on at the bookies that I would play for England one day and on the day you leave us we bring it home again.

"You always knew it. Say hello to our angels up there, grandads been waiting for you for a while love you always, our ‘ famous ‘ Nanna Maz.”

The Manchester United midfielder also lost her dad Nick in September just days before his 60th birthday after a lengthy battle after being diagnosed with prostate cancers the day after the Euro 2022 final.

Toone admitted she didn’t “truly grieve” until two months after her dad’s death during a spell on the sidelines with injury and said she lost her love for the game.

During her time away from the pitch, Toone was able to focus on both her physical recovery and mental well-being.

She began speaking with a counsellor and spent time in Dubai with her partner while continuing her rehab.