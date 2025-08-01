An official opening date has been revealed for Wigan’s newest creative hub.

Capital&Centric’s hotly-anticipated Civic workspace is set to open its doors on Monday August 18, bringing a bold new chapter for the iconic former council offices on Millgate.

To celebrate, the social impact developers are inviting 50 locals to come and experience the space for free until the end of the year.

Civic is set to open on August 18

The building has been transformed into a destination for start-ups, freelancers, established businesses and creative thinkers.

Expect beautiful brutalist interiors with exposed concrete features, tonnes of natural light, meeting rooms, community events and spaces made to spark collaboration and support wellbeing, like a gym, rooftop garden and mini cini.

Downstairs, you’ll find cafe-bar Cotton with a new all-day offering designed to bring the community together through food and drink.

John Moffat, Joint MD at Capital&Centric, said: “We’ve put our heart into making Civic feel different to your typical workspace. It’s a place that’s buzzing with energy, creativity and ambition, and we want as many people as possible to come and experience it.

"Our plan for Civic is to build a community, not just fill desks. So if you’ve ever thought about working somewhere new, this is your sign to rock up to Civic for a free all-inclusive co-working desk.”

Coun David Molyneux, Leader of Wigan Council, said: “The offer for Civic brings something new and vibrant to our town and that’s really exciting to see and be a part of. I’m certainly looking forward to seeing Civic open its doors very soon.

"Capital&Centric offering 50 free memberships brings a brilliant opportunity for local people to come and work for free here until the end of the year.

"They’ll get to enjoy access to standout amenities including a rooftop terrace, a mini cini, and a fully equipped gym.

"Combined with a dynamic programme of events, this creates a truly unique and inspiring space right in the heart of Wigan.

“With so much regeneration taking place across the borough, particularly in the town centre, Wigan is well on its way to becoming a great a place to live, work, shop, and visit.

"Civic is playing a key role in that transformation by bringing new opportunities to the heart of our town.”