The RSPCA is appealing for information after a puppy requiring urgent medical treatment was brought the animal charity’s Wigan clinic.

The young lurcher, who was suffering from a severe rectal prolapse, was handed over inside a washing basket at the RSPCA Wigan, Leigh and District Branch’s vet clinic in York Street, Wigan, on the morning of Thursday, February 6.

The lurcher cross was emaciated with her hip and rib bones clearly visible.

The abandoned, starving and poorly lurcher pup

Sadly, she was in such poor health by the time she arrived at the clinic that a vet decided the kindest course of action was to put her to sleep to end her suffering.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Gail Platt is appealing for anyone who has any information about the dog, who was brought to the clinic by a man who said he’d found her abandoned behind the Co-op store on Warrington Road in Platt Bridge.

She said: “This dog was in such a terrible condition by the time she was taken to our clinic. She was emaciated and was suffering with a huge intestinal prolapse which was turning black.

“The man who brought her in said he had found her straying behind a Co-op store some half an hour before he came to the clinic on February 6.

“We are keen to trace the owner of this dog and talk to anyone who knows something about her to see if they can offer us further information which may help our investigation.”

The merle-coloured lurcher was aged around six months.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018 citing incident number 01443373.

During January the RSPCA dealt with 1,972 incidents of animals reported abandoned compared to 1,471 incidents in the first month of 2024 - a rise of more than 34 per cent.

If anyone is struggling to pay vet bills for their pets then the RSPCA has dedicated cost of living support, including a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.