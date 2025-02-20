Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services rushed to a vacant pub on the outskirts of Wigan after a blaze broke out.

A fire was reported to have broken out at the Prince William Inn on Beacon Lane in Dalton shortly before 9pm on Wednesday February 19.

Fire crews tackled the flames which destroyed the roof and caused substantial damage to the interior of the building, particularly upstairs.

Lancashire Police also attended to close Beacon Lane and Higher Lane.

The roads remained blocked for several hours but have since re-opened.

A police spokesperson said officers were only in attendance for traffic management purposes, suggesting there are no suspicious circumstances.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 8.50pm on February 19, four fire engines from Skelmersdale and Wigan, along with an aerial ladder platform from Preston and a water bowser from Leyland, attended a fire involving a derelict property on Beacon Lane, Dalton.

"On scene fire crews utilised two hose reels, a water tower, one handheld jet and holmatro cutting equipment. Crews remain on scene.”

A crew was still at the scene this morning as damping down continued.

The former pub has been subject to a planning application to turn it into a home.

The Prince William closed in March 2020 despite campaigning and protests from locals.

Plans were submitted to convert and restore the main pub building to form a single home as well as a request to demolish a storage building and large pergola and then build a second home in the area which used to be occupied by the beer garden and a children’s play area, away from Beacon Road.

A consultation with residents and other interested parties ended last Christmas Eve and no decision has yet been made on the application.