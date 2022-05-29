Embroidery celebrating the Queen's coronation is finally completed 69 years later

Elizabeth Brandon, known as Betty, enjoyed handicrafts and started work on a royal-themed embroidery in 1953.

But she never finished it and it was found at her home in Aspull by her daughter Julie Baxter, after her death in December at the age of 85.

Jean Padgett and Julie Baxter with the finished embroidery

Julie decided to give the embroidery, along with boxes of cotton, wool and other items, to the knit and natter group at The One House in Aspull and a similar group at a church in Blackrod.

She was delighted to receive a phone call from Kathleen Marsh, from The One House, who suggested the embroidery should be finished and sent to the Queen.

Julie said: “I thought it was a great idea because otherwise it would be just sitting in a box. My mum had done the majority of the embroidery and the date on the envelope was 1953. She had it for a long time, even before she was married 65 years ago, because it went to her home address. It must have been in a cupboard ever since.”

Jean Padgett, a member of the knit and natter group, offered to finish the embroidery, which had been started before she was born.

Betty Brandon

She said: “All the original silks and everything needed was with it. I got thinking about how long ago it had been started and for whatever reason, I don’t know why, it wasn’t finished.

"I felt privileged to finish it off.”

Jean, from Aspull, embroidered the verse in the middle of the piece and finished work which had been started on the border.

She said: “It was lovely to finish it. I washed it with tender loving care as well, because I didn’t want to tear it to pieces. I was really careful with it.

The embroidery celebrated the Queen's coronation in 1953

"Kathleen, the manager, had it put in a frame, ready to send to the Queen.”

Before the embroidery was sent to Her Majesty, Jean met Julie for the first time to show her the finished piece.

Julie said: “I’m pleased that it’s finished. I would never have thought of sending it to the Queen, but I think it’s a good idea.

"I think my mum would be quite pleased.”