Emerging documentary-makers can get grant and wealth of support from Wigan film company

A Wigan-based film company is offering documentary-makers the chance to apply for funding and support.

Northern Heart Films set up an independent grassroots scheme, named Northern Heart Doc Fund, in 2022 which has already supported three filmmakers.

Applications are now open for the 2023-24 fund which includes an even bigger and better support package.

Three more emerging filmmakers will receive a £1,000 grant courtesy of Wigan Council and Creative Lancashire, plus a bunch of other prizes.

Natasha Hawthornthwaite and Scott Bradley, from Northern Heart Films, at Leigh Film Factory

This includes a professional sound mix and colour grade at Sticks and Glass, an industry pass to Sheffield DocFest and mentorship from the founders of Northern Heart.

They will also be invited to screen their films and take part in a Q&A at cinemas courtesy of Leigh Film Factory and Olympic Studios.

Northern Heart co-founder Scott Bradley said: “This scheme is incredibly unique. It’s been set up by us, filmmakers for filmmakers. We don’t get paid to do this – it’s not set up for profit or because we need to tick boxes.

"Northern Heart is a brand we have built over the past seven years. We are passionate about telling proper stories and working with organisations that care. That passion expands to how we work behind the camera. We are supporting new filmmakers and challenging our industry leaders to do the same.”

Co-founder Natasha Hawthornthwaite said: “We set this up because we genuinely believe there’s a lack of funding and support for independent documentary filmmakers in the UK. Chances of funding are even slimmer when you’re based in the north, outside of London and you’re from a working-class background. As filmmakers ourselves we know that many start by making short independent films, mostly with zero funding.

"These shorts are so important as they act as calling cards for future funding and opportunities. We want to help those emerging filmmakers by providing a grant and wrap-around support so they can ensure their films have a professional quality and have a good chance of being seen by the right people.”

With the theme “working class”, Northern Heart is seeking documentary projects celebrating and exploring the lives, experiences and triumphs of the working class.

Applicants could be working-class filmmakers or have an idea that could offer a new perspective on working-class identity.