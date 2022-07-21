Ben Woods, 21, was fatally injured while on holiday with his family in Cyprus.

The Leigh East open-age player was found unconscious at the bottom of the pool at the King Evelthon Hotel in Paphos on Tuesday July 5.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ben Woods

A social media post by Ben’s brother Josh who plays for professional rugby league side Newcastle Thunder said: “Ben’s funeral service will take place on Monday August 1 at Leigh Parish Church at 12pm followed by a private committal at Howe Bridge Crematorium at 1pm

“You’re all welcome to join us at Leigh East Rugby Club after the service to raise a glass to Ben and to share your memories of him.