A Wigan swim school is closing its doors after three decades.

Standish Swim School based at St Wilfrids Primary is closing with the retirement of its owner, Jean Lowton after 30 years.

Jean has taught thousands of children how to swim and has felt overwhelmed at the love and support she has received.

Jean Lowton (back far left) with swimmers in 2015

In a social media post, Jean said: “I have tried to write this post about six times now and I’m finding it very difficult to put into words how I feel.

“Firstly thank you to my team, Charlie, Kimmy, Martin, Iona and Sophie. II will miss you all so much but you know I will be here for you and I know you will all be here for me. Love you all so much.

“Now I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported me on my journey and it’s one I wouldn’t change for the world. The friends I’ve made are friends for life.

“I have been overwhelmed this week by all the kindness, love and gorgeous gifts, so thank you to each and every one of you, it really means so much.

“The hardest part was reading all the cards. I cried so much with all the personal messages written by everyone, and (the poem) thank you so much Lizy that’s really summed up my journey.

“Big love and hugs to you all and the hugs off the children yesterday will keep me going for a lifetime they were beautiful.

“Finally as Standish Swim School closes the door for the last time, TJ Dolphins will now be taking over my hours at the pool.

“Please contact Charlotte on 07842 894592 for all enquiries about swim lessons and all the information that you need.

“Signing off now for my next journey, love you all Jean.”

Many parents have been sending well wishes to Jean and sharing their memories of the swim school.

Angela Halliday said: “Happy retirement Jean, Archie came to you a very nervous four-year-old, the patience and professionalism you had brought him out of his shell eventually to the point where he was no longer nervous but a fully fledged water baby!

"He is now 10 and I’m sure your knowledge you passed to him will be with him forever.

“Thank you Jean.”

Rachel Rainford said: “Aw Jean , can’t believe you’re finally stopping!

"Going to be a great loss for the kids, I think every child in Standish knows and loves you!

"So many years at that pool, won’t ever be the same without you.

"Good luck and congratulations as well.”

Jo Yates said: “Oh Jean! You have been such a wonderful, kind, supportive teacher!

"My girls wouldn't be swimming if it wasn't for you and the team (Especially Kim with Emily).

"I hope you take some time to rest and plan some wonderful holidays. Thank you for everything.”

Anne Humphreys said: “Jean Lowton you’ve been amazing teaching so many kids to swim.

"Your patience, kindness and all round loveliness was why you were so successful!

"Wishing you all the love as you start your next chapter.”