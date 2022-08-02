England football star Ella Toone shows off her Euro 2022 medal in Wigan borough pub

The Union Arms in Tyldesley shared a photograph on Facebook on Monday evening, which was simply captioned: “THE CHAMPS BACK”.

It showed Ella wearing the Euro 2022 medal she collected on Sunday after scoring a goal in England’s 2-1 victory over Germany.

The photograph received hundreds of comments from fans, who were delighted to see Ella back in her home town.

Linda Jones said: “Wish we had recorded the cheer in Tyldesley firstly when you came on the pitch, then when you scored and again when the whistle went. I’m sure you could of heard it for miles!”

Marie Philpott said: “Congratulations Ella you and the rest of the team have changed woman’s football for ever I remember Angela Furey playing for Man Utd The team got no support from the club and even had to buy their own kit She would be so proud of you all. Your goal gives me butterflies (keep replaying it in my mind) It was superb What a player you are !!!! Enjoy every moment of your success xxx”

Tracey Johnson said: “Well done Ella, your a huge inspiration as are all the lionesses to hundreds of young girls out there who will now dare to believe one day they too could represent their country”

Ella Toone shows off her medal in the Union Arms

Karen Lees said: “Amazing well done Ella and all your team you make Tyldesley proud.”