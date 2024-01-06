Get ready Wigan! The show dubbed the Number One Live Experience for Families is coming to back to town as Megaslam Wrestling presents its huge 2024 Live Tour!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Established in 2009, Megaslam presents over 250 Live Events per year across the UK, Ireland and Isle of Man and encourages families to “enter a world of FUN with their two-hour entertainment spectacular.”

An array of talented International stars who have performed in world class venues are coming to Wigan on Sunday January 14 at the DW Stadium.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Megaslam is returning to Wigan

Organisers state they are bringing a Mega’line-up to the town with "unforgettable characters” appearing from across the world.

A spokesperson said: “Megaslam is a year-round touring show which visits every area of the United Kingdom plus tours in Ireland and the Isle of Man. We have been bringing our event to Wigan for many years and it is always completely packed out - the audience love it, so there was no hesitation in adding it to our huge 2024 Live Tour schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will be bringing our biggest ever line up to Wigan in a two-hour show that will have something for everyone.”

And you do not necessarily need to be a wrestling fan to enjoy the shows.

.

The spokesperson added: “Megaslam is a no ordinary wrestling show - it is a complete family entertainment experience.”

Two teams will be facing off on the night as Team Nasty battle it out with Team Megaslam.

Team Nasty will be captained by Megaslam Champion - Martin Kirby alongside towering 6ft star from the Isle Of Ischia - "Mean Machine” Massimo, Millionaire grappler “The Sheikh” and direct from Wellington, New Zealand “The Maori Warrior” NIWA.

Fan favourites Team Megaslam will be captained by the ultra-popular Derek who organisers say is the most popular character on its crew.

.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “Derek is loved nationwide. Everywhere we go fans have signs in the crowd. He’s not the biggest in stature so he is a true underdog and the fans love that.

"Derek will be bringing a strong team with him including heavyweight “Action Man” Stixx, Scotland’s BT Gunn, popular Lancashire star Joey Hayes and more.

Matches will include one-on-one challenge, tag team spectacular and a special main event to be announced on the evening.

The spokesperson said: “We cannot wait to return to Wigan and the DW, the crowds are always extremely vocal and this will be the biggest Megaslam event to date in the town.”

Children will be invited to stay behind after the event and get their autographs and photos with the Team Megaslam stars.

Tickets are on sale now at www.megaslam.co.uk.