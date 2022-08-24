European champion Keely Hodgkinson added to artwork of inspirational people at Wigan school

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Wilcock, from Snow Graffiti, has been creating a special artwork at Platt Bridge Community Primary School to inspire pupils.

It already features Martin Luther King, JK Rowling and England football stars Ella Toone, from Tyldesley, and Beth Mead, following their Euro 2022 victory last month.

The artwork of Keely Hodgkinson

Now Scott has returned to the school to add athlete Keely Hodgkinson, from Atherton, who won 800m gold in the European championships in Munich on Saturday.

Scott, from Ashton said: “The idea behind painting the inspirational people is to put out that message you can do anything you put your mind to.”

He started the artwork on Friday and returned to apply the finishing touches before the children go back to school after the summer.

The murals will be used in lessons to teach youngsters about the famous faces and what they have achieved.

Keely joins football heroes Beth Mead and Ella Toone on the wall

With Keely joining her school friend Ella Toone on the wall, Scott hopes the images will encourage pupils to pursue their goals.

Both from the borough and former pupils at Fred Longworth High School, the pair have had a fantastic summer in becoming European champions in their respective sports.

Ella scored the opener in the Lionesses’ 2-1 victory against Germany and has also been honoured with a mural by Scott on her local pub, the Union Arms in Tyldesley.

Scott said: “I love painting the local icons. One, I’m super proud of anyone achieving great things and two, it helps me promote the message.

Gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson celebrates after the 800m final in Munich