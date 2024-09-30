Eviction notice served on travellers at Wigan's Robin Park
Travellers have been moved off Wigan’s Robin Park for the third time in a month.
A small number of caravans had set up home outside the arena four weeks ago and, after having an eviction noticed served on them, disappeared but then came back for another short spell only days later.
Before the weekend, caravans appeared on the car park outside the sports centre, preventing people from parking for the gigantic Comic Con inside plus Wigan Athletic’s hosting Exeter City at the nearby stadium, both on Saturday.
But a Wigan Council spokesman said that a new eviction notice had been served on the travellers and they had now gone again.
