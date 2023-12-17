A long-serving Catholic priest and "Wigan man through and through" has retired from active ministry due to failing health.

Father John Johnson was first ordained priest in 1967 and after appointments as assistant priest in various parishes (including at Saint Oswald’s, Ashton) has been Parish priest at Saint Mary’s in Standishgate for the past 32 years.

Fr Johnson was originally from Scot Lane, Wigan, and before entering the ministry worked as a butcher. He is also well-known to many as the uncle of Wigan rugby legend Shaun Edwards.

Father John Johnson has retired from the ministry at the age of 85

Now aged 85, Fr Johnson's retirement was announced at all churches across the Deanery of Wigan and Leigh after it was accepted by the Archbishop of Liverpool, the Most Rev Malcolm McMahon.

Under Fr Johnson's stewardship, St Mary’s became one of the few town centre churches to remain open during the day for visitors to call in for private prayer, along with daily Mass.

He was renowned for his tremendous pastoral care, especially of the sick, housebound and those in hospital, establishing the regular Holy Communion visits to Wigan Infirmary and local care homes by lay ministers.

Fr Johnson was originally a highly qualified butcher, working at Smailes butchers in the town centre before studying for the priesthood at St Joseph’s Seminary, Upholland.

He helped to set up the Rosa Mystica Home in India for blind children which has flourished over the years aided by donations from parishioners, friends and visitors.

Long standing parishioner Duncan Lowe described Fr Johnson as a "Wigan man, through and through."

He added: "Fr Johnson will be greatly missed. His knowledge and memory of Wigan town and people is second to none. He is always excellent company, a fact borne out by many invitation to parties and celebrations.

"Parishioners feel bereft, but their hopes and prayers are that he will enjoy a well-earned rest and still remain close to the life of the Catholic community."

Mary Kearsley, retired head of St Mary’s & John’s Catholic Primary School said: "It has been such a privilege to work alongside Father Johnson as we have prepared the children to receive the Sacraments.

"He has always enriched their experiences, and ours, with his spirituality, boundless religious knowledge and wonderful sense of humour. We have been blessed to have had his active and enthusiastic support for so many years."