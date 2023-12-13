Hundreds of Wigan children to receive special gifts thanks to success of Christmas Eve appeal
Daffodils Dreams is running its fourth annual Christmas Eve box appeal, which aims to create cherished memories for youngsters whose families are struggling to make ends meet.
The organisation wants every child to be able to settle down on Christmas Eve wearing cosy pyjamas, indulge in a sweet treat and watch something heart-warming on television.
So they have been collecting donations of gifts such as nightwear, bed socks and sweets to be given to children
The cost-of-living crisis saw the scheme expand last year, with blankets, cardigans and sweatshirts also collected to help youngsters stay warm.
People across the borough have been donating items for the boxes and they will be distributed to 340 children in time for Christmas Eve, based on referrals passed to Daffodils Dreams.
Founder and director Maureen Holcroft thanked everyone who has provided gifts for children and supported the project.
She said: “Together, we can achieve our dream to improve the lives of those most in need in our borough.”
While all the items have now been collected, Daffodils Dreams is still appealing for people to donate toys and other items for children in need this Christmas.
It is working with Wigan Council, Wigan and Leigh College, Greenmount Projects and the NHS to help more families over the festive season and these donations will be handed out to spread more joy.
Donations can be taken to Daffodils Dreams’ boutique on Wallgate, in Wigan town centre.