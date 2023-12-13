Hundreds of Wigan children to receive special gifts thanks to success of Christmas Eve appeal

Hundreds of Wigan children living in poverty will have a reason to smile this Christmas.

Daffodils Dreams is running its fourth annual Christmas Eve box appeal, which aims to create cherished memories for youngsters whose families are struggling to make ends meet.

The organisation wants every child to be able to settle down on Christmas Eve wearing cosy pyjamas, indulge in a sweet treat and watch something heart-warming on television.

Noreen Bond, Katie Wilkes, Joanne Bimson, Maureen Holcroft and Shelley Brady with gifts for Daffodils Dreams' Christmas Eve box appeal

So they have been collecting donations of gifts such as nightwear, bed socks and sweets to be given to children

The cost-of-living crisis saw the scheme expand last year, with blankets, cardigans and sweatshirts also collected to help youngsters stay warm.

People across the borough have been donating items for the boxes and they will be distributed to 340 children in time for Christmas Eve, based on referrals passed to Daffodils Dreams.

Founder and director Maureen Holcroft thanked everyone who has provided gifts for children and supported the project.

Noreen Bond, Katie Wilkes, Joanne Bimson, Maureen Holcroft and Shelley Brady are still collecting donations at Daffodils Dreams' boutique on Wallgate, Wigan

She said: “Together, we can achieve our dream to improve the lives of those most in need in our borough.”

While all the items have now been collected, Daffodils Dreams is still appealing for people to donate toys and other items for children in need this Christmas.

It is working with Wigan Council, Wigan and Leigh College, Greenmount Projects and the NHS to help more families over the festive season and these donations will be handed out to spread more joy.