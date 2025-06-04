A retired Wigan police officer is limbering up for a rugby-themed bike ride aimed at clocking up 850 miles and thousands of pounds for charity in the process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Housley will cycle to 90 rugby grounds across the north of England to raise money for a charity which prevents suicide in young people.

The former detective inspector is a volunteer junior rugby coach and his 16-year-old son competes in both codes of the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has taken him to 90 grounds in the decade he has been playing.

Phil Housley plans to cycle hundreds of miles to raise money for Papyrus, a charity that helps people in mental health crisis

Phil aims to ride to each of these venues over a fortnight later this summer to boost the coffers of Papyrus: a charity that helps people in mental health crisis.

Suicide is the biggest killer of young people under the age of 35 in the UK and every year more than 1,800 young people take their own lives.

This ride is to raise awareness and much needed funds to allow Papyrus to continue to provide vital help to young people and their family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil said: “As a retired police officer, I have come into contact with many young people with thoughts of suicide, and how this impacts on their loved ones.

“I have also seen the fantastic work Papyrus does to support and help all these people. I know how vital it is for Papyrus to have sufficient funding to keep the 24/7 Hopeline in operation.

"This really important service provides a lifeline to many young people, and vital help and guidance to family, friends, colleagues and professionals.

“Sport can play a key role in helping the mental health of people of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My son plays junior rugby at Wigan RUFC and St Jude's ARLFC. He has been playing for 10 years.

“He has played at 90 different clubs, around the North West, Yorkshire and Humberside, Newcastle, Cumbria and North Wales.

“I will be cycling to each of them, a journey of about 850 miles, over a two-week period in August and September.”

He added that while his son’s appearances in the National Schools Rugby League finals in Newcastle were fantastic, he now wishes these games were a bit nearer home!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To sponsor Phil, visit his JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/phils-rugby-bike-ride?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015

Anyone worried about a young person can contact Papyrus through its helpline, HOPELINE247. @top fans