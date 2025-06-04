Ex-Wigan cop's huge bike charity challenge
Phil Housley will cycle to 90 rugby grounds across the north of England to raise money for a charity which prevents suicide in young people.
The former detective inspector is a volunteer junior rugby coach and his 16-year-old son competes in both codes of the sport.
This has taken him to 90 grounds in the decade he has been playing.
Phil aims to ride to each of these venues over a fortnight later this summer to boost the coffers of Papyrus: a charity that helps people in mental health crisis.
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people under the age of 35 in the UK and every year more than 1,800 young people take their own lives.
This ride is to raise awareness and much needed funds to allow Papyrus to continue to provide vital help to young people and their family and friends.
Phil said: “As a retired police officer, I have come into contact with many young people with thoughts of suicide, and how this impacts on their loved ones.
“I have also seen the fantastic work Papyrus does to support and help all these people. I know how vital it is for Papyrus to have sufficient funding to keep the 24/7 Hopeline in operation.
"This really important service provides a lifeline to many young people, and vital help and guidance to family, friends, colleagues and professionals.
“Sport can play a key role in helping the mental health of people of all ages.
"My son plays junior rugby at Wigan RUFC and St Jude's ARLFC. He has been playing for 10 years.
“He has played at 90 different clubs, around the North West, Yorkshire and Humberside, Newcastle, Cumbria and North Wales.
“I will be cycling to each of them, a journey of about 850 miles, over a two-week period in August and September.”
He added that while his son’s appearances in the National Schools Rugby League finals in Newcastle were fantastic, he now wishes these games were a bit nearer home!
To sponsor Phil, visit his JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/phils-rugby-bike-ride?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015
Anyone worried about a young person can contact Papyrus through its helpline, HOPELINE247. @top fans
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.