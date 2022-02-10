Ex-Wigan teacher talks about his job as coach of national amputee football team

Scott Rogers, 44, used to put students through their paces at Orrell St John Rigby College and has been coaching for more than 20 years including Blackburn Rovers Academy and Wigan Athletic Academy.

However, two years ago he decided to give up teaching to set up residential homes to help young people who need sheltered accommodation.

Then he decided to take his coaching hobby back up and joined the England Amputee team and the end of 2020.

Scott Rogers with some of the England players

His side went to the European Championships in 2021 but were ultimately knocked out by Spain on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Blackpool-born Rogers said: “What held us back with the Euros was Covid, as ideally, we would have like to have travelled and played other nations which we couldn’t do whereas now we can.”

Rogers was recently appointed Head of Technical Coaching and hopes to take the team to victory at the World Cup later this year in Turkey.

Rogers said: “We’re really confident, we got to the quarter finals of the European championships but we felt as though we could have gone further in the tournament.

Training session

“We’re really hopeful now, with a good amount of prep behind us we can go to the World Cup and have a really successful tournament.

“In terms of the coaching itself it’s no different, I wouldn’t make anything simpler because they are absolutely incredible.

“The only thing that does change is just the terminology.”

The England Amputee Football Association is a charity and relies 100 per cent on donations for funding to support amputees and those with limb affecting disabilities to get involved in football from grassroots to international play.

Amputee football is a highly competitive sport

