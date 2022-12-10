Exclusive new aerial and ground level views of Wigan's Galleries shopping centre as demolition work continues

The bird’s eye view, thanks to reader Brian King, show that the bridge linking the Mesnes Road entry and exit ramp to the multi-storey car park is now gone, rubble strewing the walkways below.

Ground level pictures and video from our photographer Michelle Adamson capture the razing of another section of the complex, with a heavy digger clawing at the brickwork.

Roofing tiles are also being carefully removed for re-use.

An aerial shot of the Galleries with the ramp up from Mesnes Street in the middle foreground

A big sign reminds shoppers that the indoor market is still very much open for business. Its occupants will be the last to leave, their new hall being the first part of the Galleries25 project to be completed, so they can move in there in 2024, after which their current home will be the last to come down.

Traders have complained that the noise from the demolition works is “terrible”, especially when the water canons are in use to stop the spread of dust.

But, as the pictures show, the vast majority of the Galleries is still standing and that there are 18 months of work before the whole red brick complex is flattened.

The bridge over to the car park was the first major feature to be demolished. See the top of the picture, a little right of centre

This work is preparing for a new £135m development aimed at transforming the fortunes of the town’s flagging centre.

Galleries25 – which is scheduled for completion in three years’ time – will see far more leisure, hospitality and accommodation added to the retail mix.

A hotel, 464 homes and a multimedia centre with a cinema, 10-lane bowling alley and indoor mini-golf are planned as part of the project – a joint venture partnership between the local authority and developers Cityheart and BCEGI UK.

Heavy machinery at work demolishing buildings part of The Galleries redevelopement of Wigan town centre.

As well as a new market hall, there will also be more retail and office space created.

Planning for the redevelopment of the Galleries shopping centre was granted in November last year and backers say it will provide a much-needed vibrant new retail, leisure, commercial destination in the heart of Wigan town centre.

The Galleries had been home to many empty units for years and the situation worsened, first with the opening of the Grand Arcade, causing several retailers to decamp there, then the recession and, over all that time, a gradual decline in high street footfall as more people gravitated to shopping online or using Robin Park.

A digger at work on the Galleries demolition. The former Games 'n' More store can be seen in the foreground

A fenced off part of The Galleries shopping centre on Mesnes Street

