For he hopes his shows at Robin Park Arena on July 20 and 21 will be a real boon for Wigan and perhaps even a catalyst for change in the borough.

It will be the first time Wigan’s famous son has performed in his home town since The Verve’s huge show at Haigh Hall in 1998.

And these massive homecoming shows have been in the pipeline for a long time, with speculation as far back as 2006 that he could play at the JJB Stadium, Three Sisters Country Park or even on land at Winstanley College, where he was once a student.

Richard Ashcroft on stage

Speaking exclusively to the Wigan Observer, Richard said: “It’s very exciting. I have been trying to do a gig in Wigan for years now. Originally the football stadium was going to be really difficult to pull off a gig there and I didn’t want to do Haigh Hall again, having done it with The Verve and it was really special. It was difficult to find somewhere.

"Then the rugby ground agreed, because logistically we could pull it off there. They have expanded it to do several days.”

Richard believes his concerts could make a real difference in Wigan, from supporting local businesses to inspiring youngsters to follow in his musical footsteps.

Richard Ashcroft

He said: "It’s not just nostalgic. I have always thought, even back in the days of The Verve, that the town itself is in such a great position for people to travel from different parts of the North West and the knock-on effects of big gigs are really good for the local economy, hotels, bars and restaurants. It has a really positive effect.

"Originally it was just going to be me playing, but the stadium would rather make it happen over a series of days, so now there’s Noel Gallagher playing and others.

"It’s great for the town and it’s great if this is the start of something, not necessarily of shows of this size, but we will have people travelling to Wigan for a gig for the first time in their lives and realising it’s only a half-hour drive perhaps. It’s perfect for different parts of the North-West to come to it. It works on a lot of levels for me.

"It’s been too long, but it feels like this is kind of starting something that could be a regular event and inspire some of the younger bands. That’s my aim. I’m putting on a great show and doing something amazing, but it’s bigger than that. I know back in the day, doing Haigh Hall, that I would inspire people who were there to become musicians or inspire them overall.”

Richard Ashcroft live in front of a home crowd with The Verve at Haigh Hall in Wigan in 1998

He will be giving a helping hand to younger musicians when he performs at Robin Park Arena, as special guests also taking to the stage include up-and-coming home-grown acts Maxwell Varey and Stanleys. Several other acts have also been confirmed, including well-known bands Cast and The Zutons.

He said: “It doesn’t matter how many people are in at that point, it’s just experience and it’s good for the town that there’s a young culture and people doing their own thing and being creative.”

Fans of Richard’s music are in for a treat as he plans to perform both his famous songs and newer material and says he would “blow off the roof” of Robin Park Arena if there was one.

"I think it’s just an intensity of performance,” he said. “I want to connect with the people, I want them to know I’m feeling it when I sing songs like Lucky Man, The Drugs Don’t Work, A Song For The Lovers. It’s a strong, powerful set. There’s a lot of iconic songs now, but they have stood the test of time.”

Thousands of people saw The Verve perform at Haigh Hall in 1998

Richard says he does not return to Wigan much now – and has not even been to Old Trafford for a long time to watch his beloved Manchester United – but he is looking forward to stepping onto the stage in his home town.

He said: “When you are young, that’s normally quite a hard thing. It’s good, it’s exciting, it’s nice.

"At the Haigh Hall gig with The Verve, I remember walking on stage and seeing Billinge Hospital where I was born in the background and all the places I had grown up and it was an incredible feeling.”

Despite his time away, Richard has certainly not forgotten his roots and will have a limited edition version of Uncle Joe’s mint balls especially for his homecoming.

He said: “I have always had a sweet tooth. Hopefully we are going to be doing a collaboration for the gig to celebrate and potentially have some limited edition Uncle Joe’s mint balls. They taste great anyway and are such an iconic brand.

"I used to wear the T-shirts when I could find them back in the day. They are very pop art and I like the tin in an Andy Warhol way. I like the taste and it’s like a perfect match.

Richard Ashcroft performs at the Highest Point Festival in Lancaster in 2022