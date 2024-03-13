Woman dies after emergency services respond to Wigan area house fire

A woman has died after emergency services were called out to a wigan house fire.
By Alan Weston
Published 13th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) responded to the incident on Edge Green Lane, Golborne, on Monday (March 11) at around 9.20am.

A GMP spokesperson said: “Emergency services were in attendance to a reported fire to make the property safe.

Emergency services were called to Edge Green Lane in Golborne to reports of a house fire
Emergency services were called to Edge Green Lane in Golborne to reports of a house fire
“A woman was found in a life-threatening condition and has sadly passed away despite the best attempts of emergency service personnel. Her family are being supported by officers at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances but it is believed to be non-suspicious.”

Anyone with information that may help officers with their investigation is asked to report on gmp.police.uk or 101 quoting log 741 11/3/24.

Alternatively details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The latest incident is the second fire tragedy to take place in the Wigan area within days.

A Wigan man in his 30s died following a house fire in Lees Lane, Abram, last Wednesday (March 6). His death is not being treated as suspicious.

