Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) responded to the incident on Edge Green Lane, Golborne, on Monday (March 11) at around 9.20am.

A GMP spokesperson said: “Emergency services were in attendance to a reported fire to make the property safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Edge Green Lane in Golborne to reports of a house fire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A woman was found in a life-threatening condition and has sadly passed away despite the best attempts of emergency service personnel. Her family are being supported by officers at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances but it is believed to be non-suspicious.”

Anyone with information that may help officers with their investigation is asked to report on gmp.police.uk or 101 quoting log 741 11/3/24.

Alternatively details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest incident is the second fire tragedy to take place in the Wigan area within days.