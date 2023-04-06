Families visit Blackpool Zoo to celebrate 10 years of Wigan and Leigh Deaf Children's Society
More than 150 people enjoyed a trip to Blackpool to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Wigan and Leigh Deaf Children's Society.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Apr 2023
Supported by Wigan Council’s Deal for Communities Investment Fund, 42 families spent the day meeting a variety of animals at the popular Blackpool Zoo.
Coun Chris Ready – who provided snacks for those travelling by coach – thanked Hindley Leisure Centre for the use of its car park, trustees, and Fur Clemt, The Hamlet and Poundland for donating refreshments.