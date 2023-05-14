Family donates bench to Wigan care home in memory of their late mum
A family has donated a bench to a Wigan rest home in memory of their late mother.
Irene Belshaw, who was one of Norley Hall Care Home’s longest-standing residents, died earlier this year at the impressive age of 102, having spent more than six years there.
Her family wanted to give back to the home to show their gratitude for the care that staff showed Irene in her twilight years.
Daughter Carol Latimer said: “The home looked after Mum so much, so we wanted to show our appreciation.
"We decided to donate something that the residents could enjoy.
“We decided on the bench because Mum loved the outdoors.
"She really enjoyed sitting in the garden, it was one of her favourite pastimes and was basically her happy place.
“I can’t praise the home enough; the staff and management are brilliant, and we feel like we’ve become part of the family.”