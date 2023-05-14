Irene Belshaw, who was one of Norley Hall Care Home’s longest-standing residents, died earlier this year at the impressive age of 102, having spent more than six years there.

Her family wanted to give back to the home to show their gratitude for the care that staff showed Irene in her twilight years.

From left: Samantha Jane, Ron Belshaw, Carol Latimer, Rita Burns and Frank Latimer

Daughter Carol Latimer said: “The home looked after Mum so much, so we wanted to show our appreciation.

"We decided to donate something that the residents could enjoy.

“We decided on the bench because Mum loved the outdoors.

"She really enjoyed sitting in the garden, it was one of her favourite pastimes and was basically her happy place.

“I can’t praise the home enough; the staff and management are brilliant, and we feel like we’ve become part of the family.”

Kathryn Rimmer, Home Manager at Norley Hall said: “It was such a thoughtful gesture from the family.

"When Irene was well, she loved sitting in the garden in the sunshine so this bench will remind us of sunny days spent with Irene and her family.

“We’re very thankful for the kind donation, Carol and her family have been very supportive and generous throughout the years during Irene’s stay here.