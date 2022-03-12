Wigan borough family history organisation is back in business
The Leigh and District Family History Society is resuming its meetings.
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 9:50 am
Updated
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 10:17 am
The first will be a short AGM followed by a talk by Ali Ronan called Looking for Phillis and Finding Maud in the Derby Room of Leigh Library on Tuesday March 15 at 7.30pm.
Admission is £1 for members and £2 for non-members.
Society members are also on hand most mornings in the Search Room of Archives at Leigh Town Hall to help people track down family history details.