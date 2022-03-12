Wigan borough family history organisation is back in business

The Leigh and District Family History Society is resuming its meetings.

By Charles Graham
Saturday, 12th March 2022
Updated Saturday, 12th March 2022, 10:17 am

The first will be a short AGM followed by a talk by Ali Ronan called Looking for Phillis and Finding Maud in the Derby Room of Leigh Library on Tuesday March 15 at 7.30pm.

Admission is £1 for members and £2 for non-members.

The Family History Society has volunteer experts who could unlock the secrets of your ancestors

Society members are also on hand most mornings in the Search Room of Archives at Leigh Town Hall to help people track down family history details.

