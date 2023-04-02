Family of Wigan police officer who spent 18 months in hospital after severe stroke take another step towards dream

Darren White, from Ashton, who worked on the frontline for Greater Manchester Police for more than 20 years, suffered a near fatal intracranial bleed, causing a haemorrhagic stroke in September 2021.

He has spent more than a year recuperating in hospital and is desperate to go home.

Darren White with his family

The father-of-two, who was on the scene following the Manchester Arena bombing, has been left with left side paralysis and some cognitive impairment.

A friend of the 40-year-old started a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise £50,000 for his family for a downstairs bedroom and wet-room at their home.

The fund-raiser has now passed the £24,000 mark – meaning Darren, his wife Jo and their daughters Abbie, 13, and Lola, eight, have taken a big step towards their goal of being under the same roof.

Darren is working with the neurological rehabilitation team at Trafford General Hospital. Jo said he still has to use a wheelchair, but has his speech, language and long-term memory almost entirely back to what it was.

He is having speech therapy and still struggles with his short-term memory.

With his recovery seeing successes and a huge backing from the community through donations and fund-raising events – this happy scene is in stark contrast to the events that unfolded in September 2021.

The day he was taken to hospital, Darren’s wife Jo got a message from her daughter, who had just got home from school, after she noticed something was wrong.

Slurring during a phone call to his wife, Jo asked a friend to check on Darren, who called 999.

Shortly after arriving at Salford Royal, the family was told Darren had been taken to surgery to operate on a "very aggressive” intracranial bleed injury and that he may not survive.

During a time when visiting was restricted due to Covid pressures in hospital, Jo commended the hospital staff for their life-saving work and care.

“I am so very thankful that Darren was saved by the amazing surgeon,” she said.

“We were given the bleakest picture, but the doctors also still had hope. The ICU (intensive care unit) was tough, the girls were taken to see their daddy and be involved right from the start.

“I couldn’t not include them. We didn’t know if any visit to see him would be their last.

“We were only allowed one hour per day, again due to Covid. We played music, rubbed cream on his feet and painted his toenails, something the surgeon commented on when he came out of surgery, lots of chatting and doing what we needed to get through and to try and get a response.

“I was commended by the ICU staff for bringing the girls, they said it was lovely to see children on the unit and have them involved.”

After more than 10 days unresponsive at Salford Royal, Darren regained consciousness and has been on the road to recovery since – although there is no clarity on whether he can get back to where he was physically and cognitively.

The plans for a house extension would have additional features such as ramps to make the home wheelchair friendly.

The costs have been quoted between £70-80,000 by contractors.

The disability grant available from Wigan Council of £30,000 only covers a small portion of that – which is why Lara Dickinson set up a GoFundMe page to help them find the additional £50,000.

Fund-raising events have played a huge role in boosting the total, with £2,342.70 coming from White Watch’s car wash at Leigh fire station and £1,388.57 coming out of their Easter bingo fund-raiser.

There are plans for another fund-raiser on April 30 which will include a fun day featuring a singer, bingo, raffle, games, children’s entertainment and mini stalls.

Shout outs from celebrities such as Mark Charnock, who plans Marlon on Emmerdale, and ex-Newcastle United footballer Rob Lee have all helped boost the GoFundMe total.

Jo explained that she and the family are “so thankful for the kindness and generosity of people and the lovely words of support too”.

“We really appreciate all the support since starting our fund-raising,” Jo said.

“It’s not just about the donations, though we have been absolutely overwhelmed by people’s kindness and the generosity of friends and strangers has been incredibly heart-warming.

“Sharing our story, our fund-raising information and keeping stroke awareness (especially in young people) out there too is equally as important to us. The articles shared in Wigan Today and MEN and the subsequent interview done with Granada Reports have been so helpful in getting the support and raising funds for our campaign.

"It’s made us feel quite emotional at times as a family; Darren and myself especially when reading some of the wonderfully supportive comments on social media and on the GoFundMe page. There are a lot of amazing people out there.

"We are at the halfway mark of our goal now, which is fantastic… but still a way to go.”

The next events are:

– A local toy and teddy sale, organised by Lola’s class friends

– A family fun day organised by neighbours and friends, to be held at Stubshaw Cross Labour Club at the end of the month. This will be an afternoon of entertainment, music, bingo, entertainment for the children, raffle, tombola, food and much more to raise money

– Darren’s police colleague is running the Manchester marathon for his campaign