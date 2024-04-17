Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barry Mason, 45, tragically lost his life in the blaze at his family home on Warrington Road, Goose Grren in the early hours of Sunday morning (April 14).

He was hailed a hero after running back into the burning building to save his four-year-old son Ethan.

Sadly, Ethan also passed away from his injuries two days later. Family have now published a picture of Barry online, expressing once again their total grief at the family’s loss.

Barry Mason

A Gofundme page has been set up by relatives to help pay for what are now two funerals and the replacement of at least some of the Masons’ belongings.

An original target of £10,000 was very quickly hit and has now been revised to £40,000, with that figure also looking like it will soon be passed as donations continue to flood in.

And details have now been published of a particular public events which locals hope will further swell the coffers.

Ethan Mason

The New Inn pub in Goose Green is hosting a fund-raise to help raise money for the family to help with funeral costs as well as any necessities after they lost everything.

On the early May bank holiday weekend (May 5 and 6), there will be a fun day at the pub as the local community comes together to help the family in a heart-breaking situation.

There will be a barbecue, fair rides, music, strongman competition and much more.

If anyone can donate prizes towards a tombola/raffle please contact Sue at the New Inn or Joanne Mills McMahon on Facebook.

The aftermath of the devastating fire on Warrington Road, Goose Green, which claimed the lives of Barry and Ethan Mason

Meanwhile investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing. Police have already discounted foul play and have passed on files of both the deceased to the coroner in Bolton and an inquest is expected to be opened in due course.

After Ethan died on Tuesday, his auntie Jessica wrote on social media: “Little Ethan decided he didn’t want his Daddy to be alone, and he is now back in his arms.