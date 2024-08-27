Fantastic results for Standish Community High School’s head prefects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The four students all received outstanding results on Thursday.

Head Prefects, Heidi and Josh, as well as Deputy Head Prefects, Trini and Berk, all capped off a fantastic five years at Standish with a glittering set of exam results. All four students have represented the school with distinction over the last school year – and finished off their time at Standish in style with a wonderful set of GCSE results – including five Grade 9s, six Grade 8s, eleven Grade 7s, eleven Grade 6s, two Grade 5s and a Grade 4 – an amazing thirty-seven GCSEs between them!

Trini, who is planning to go to Runshaw to study photography, film studies and graphic design with hopes of a career in animation or video game design, said, “I’m most proud of my maths grade actually as I was a little bit worried about it – although now I’m very happy with it!” When asked what she planned to do now that she had opened her results, she was in two minds: “I obviously want to go tell everyone but I also want to just go home, relax and play with my sister’s dogs!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berk was also suffering with pre-results nerves. “I was very nervous last night – about maths in particular! Now I’m just really happy and very proud of my science results.” Berk will be heading to Runshaw too to study maths, English and physics.

Heidi with her results

Heidi said she was most pleased with her history result: “Last night, I actually felt a bit sick with nerves! I kept thinking about one particular history exam that I thought I might have messed up but it must have been OK in the end! I’m planning on having a celebration now at home with my family.” Heidi will be heading to Winstanley to study philosophy, politics and English.

Finally, Josh’s mother came in to pick up his results for him as Josh was out serving with his fellow Marine Cadets. His mother had to call him as he chose to stay with the troop he was leading in the field as they completed the final exercise of their annual field camp. “We chatted about it and he just decided that he couldn’t change the results in the envelope so he would be better to stay with his troop and help them finish their exercise today,” his mother explained to us. What a great example of Josh’s selflessness and natural leadership!

Everyone at Standish would like to thank all four students for all their work as fantastic ambassadors for the school. Well done to you all!