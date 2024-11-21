Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan police have issued a public appeal to track down a vanished teenager.

The boy only known as Jack was last seen running from Asda on Robin Park Retail Park at around 3pm on Monday (November 18)

Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned about the 15-year-old and want to ensure he is safe and well.

Jack has links to Manchester, Darlington, Southend on Sea and St Helens areas.

Anyone with information about Jack’s whereabouts should contact the police on 999 quoting the missing reference number of MSP/06LL/0002854/24