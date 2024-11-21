Fears grow for missing Wigan teenager

By Sian Jones
Published 21st Nov 2024, 14:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wigan police have issued a public appeal to track down a vanished teenager.

The boy only known as Jack was last seen running from Asda on Robin Park Retail Park at around 3pm on Monday (November 18)

Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned about the 15-year-old and want to ensure he is safe and well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
READ MORE Rewind: Ashton, Pemberton, Standish and Wigan shops in 2012
JackJack
Jack

Jack has links to Manchester, Darlington, Southend on Sea and St Helens areas.

Anyone with information about Jack’s whereabouts should contact the police on 999 quoting the missing reference number of MSP/06LL/0002854/24

Related topics:WiganASDAMSPSt Helens
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice