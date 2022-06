Davis Locis, 35, was reported missing by the hospital on Monday May 30.

He was last spotted 20 miles away three days later on June 2 on Bloomfield Drive in Cheetham Hill.

He is local to that area of Manchester and residents are being asked to keep their eye out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davis Locis went missing from Wigan Hospital three weeks ago

Davis is a white male of eastern European background, slim build, 5ft 6in tall with short blondish hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Bolton Wanderers jacket and white trainers.